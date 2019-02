Tough day for Van Wert Cougar wrestlers

Van Wert independent sports

Gabe Steyer and Jacob Sealscott picked up pins, but Van Wert lost to St. Marys Memorial 60-18 in the Division II, Region 16 Duals on Saturday. Full results are listed below.

106- Tyler Hisey (SM) won by forfeit

113- Trevor Hisey (SM) pinned Killian Sudduth in 1:13

120- Clayton Drummond (SM) won by forfeit

126- Garret Donovan (SM) defeated Ben Lange 6-5

132- Devon West (VW) pinned Allie Springer in :18

138- Gabe Steyer pinned Preston Weichert in 1:24

145- Jacob Sealscott (VW) Zach Spicer in 3:14

152- Parker Weichert (SM) pinned Macein Bigham in 3:05

160- Tommy Mabry (SM) won by forfeit

170- Noah Vogel (SM) defeated Malachi Battle 6-4

182- David Keller (SM) won by forfeit

195- Mason Saeler (SM) won by forfeit

220- Logan Knous (SM) pinned Brice Waldron in 3:12

285- Nicholas Myers (SM) pinned Eli Kline in 1:19