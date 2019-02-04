Monday Mailbag: February 4, 2019

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

This week’s Monday Mailbag features questions about Crestview basketball, tournament draws, the Patriots and All-Star basketball.

Q: How far can Crestview’s basketball team go in the tournament? Name withheld upon request

A: First things first, the rest of the season is ahead, including a possible share or more of the Northwest Conference championship.

As far as the tournament, if this team plays like it did this past weekend, a nice deep tournament run is very possible.

Q: When are basketball tournament draws going to be held? Name withheld upon request

A: Pairings for girls sectional matchups were announced yesterday (see local results), and boys pairings will be released this Sunday. As a rule of thumb, girls tournament pairings are almost always on Super Bowl Sunday, with the boys pairings coming a week later.

Q: Why is there so much hate out there for the Patriots? Name withheld upon request

A: Hate might be a strong word in this case, but I understand what you’re saying. I suppose people are afraid of seeing Tom Brady and the Patriots in the Super Bowl seemingly every year. In many ways, it is an amazing thing.

When I was a boy, lots of people grumbled about the Steelers and the Cowboys playing in the Super Bowl more often than not. Same thing I suppose.

Q: You named a local All-Star team after the 2018 high school football season. Any chance you’ll do the same for basketball? Name withheld upon request.

A: All I’ll say right now is stay tuned for an announcement!

If you have a question for next week’s Monday Mailbag, email it to sports@thevwindependent.com.