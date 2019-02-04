Local gasoline prices see big increase

VW independent/submitted information

Gasoline prices in Van Wert have taken a big jump in the past week, with the low price increasing 23 cents a gallon — from $1.82 a gallon last Monday to $2.05 a gallon this Monday.

Murphy USA in the Towne Center shopping center and the Lassus Handy Dandy station on North Washington both are at $2.05 a gallon, while the Pak-A-Sak Marathon station at 1052 South Shannon Street is a penny higher at $2.06 a gallon.

The One Stop Shop station in the 200 block of North Washington has gasoline at $2.07 a gallon, while three stations, the Pak-A-Sak Marathon in the 800 block of North Washington, the Brookside Marathon station at 1301 West Main Street, and the Shell station on South Washington are all at $2.09. The new Casey’s station is selling gas for $2.14 a gallon, while the Short Stop Sunoco station on East Main has gas for $2.15 a gallon.

Overall in Ohio, gasoline prices have risen 6.3 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.11 per gallon on Sunday, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 5,345 stations in Ohio. This compares with the national average, which has fallen eighth-tenths of a cent per gallon versus last week to $2.25 per gallon, according to GasBuddy.

Including the change locally during the past week, prices Sunday were 34.9 cents per gallon lower than a year ago and 11.7 cents per gallon higher than a month ago. The national average has increased 1.1 cents per gallon during the last month and stands 34.6 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

“While oil prices have risen to their highest in months on the instability in Venezuela’s political situation, gasoline demand has remained weak and supply strong, thus keeping increases firmly in check,” said Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. “As the record gasoline supply continues to overshadow markets ahead of the road to summer gasoline, any updrafts at the pump will be small and limited for now, but once the transition begins, the supply overhang will be drawn down in short order as refiners liquidate winter gasoline, ushering in eventually higher prices come late February and early March.”