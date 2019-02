Girls sectional hoops pairings announced

Van Wert independent sports

Girls sectional/district tournament basketball pairings were announced on Sunday. Local matchups are listed below.

Division II at Miller City

Wednesday, February 22, 7 p.m. – No. 9 Van Wert vs. No. 10 Elida (winner plays No. 1 Napoleon at 8 p.m. Saturday, February 23, winner to district semifinals)

Division IV at Van Wert High School

Tuesday, February 19, 8 p.m. – No. 5 Crestview vs. No. 10 Continental (winner plays No. 3 seed Wayne Trace at 8 p.m. on February 23, winner to district semifinals)

Division IV at Defiance High School

Wednesday, February 20, No. 7 Ayersville vs. No. 8 Lincolnview (winner plays No. 4 Delphos St. John’s at 1 p.m. on February 23, winner to district semifinals)