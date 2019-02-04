Blue Jays top Lancers

Lincolnview’s Creed Jessee (32) maneuvers through Delphos St. John’s defenders during Saturday night’s game at Lincolnview High School. Jessee and Ethan Kemler each finished with 12 points but the Lancers fell to the Blue Jays 47-41. Lincolnview led 13-8 after one quarter and 27-25 at halftime, but the Lancers were outscored 10-4 in a pivotal third quarter. Jared Wurst led Delphos St. John’s with 23 points and Lucas Metcalfe finished with 18. Lincolnview (9-8) will host Ada on Friday, while Delphos St. John’s (12-6) will entertain Parkway the same night. Bob Barnes/Van Wert independent