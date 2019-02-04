AAU hoops team to hold annual tryouts

Submitted information

NWOHIO Basketball Club will soon hold tryouts.

Northwest Ohio Basketball Club is an AAU summer traveling basketball team that plays in various NCAA sanctioned tournaments. The club has had many years of success in winning tournaments.

Third, fourth, fifth and sixth grade boys will have try outs on Sunday, February 10, starting at 7 p.m., while girls in fifth, sixth, seventh and eighth grades, along with seventh and eighth grade boys will have tryouts on Sunday, February 24th from 7-9 p.m.

All NWOHIO basketball try-outs will be at Van Wert High School.

For more information on basketball tryouts, please contact Rob Welch at 419.771.9443 or email nwohiobb@hotmail.com.