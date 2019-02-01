VW tops Elida for second straight win

Van Wert independent sports

Van Wert held Elida to just two second quarter points and that proved to be the difference in a 42-36 Western Buckeye League victory on Thursday.

Rob Adams

The Lady Cougars led 8-7 after the first period, then Amira Freeman scored Elida’s only basket of the second quarter, while Abby Jackson hit a pair of buckets, Alexis Metz drilled a triple and Jerica Huebner and Allison Schaufelberger each had a basket to account for Van Wert’s 11 points in the quarter.

“Defense won this game for us,” Van Wert head coach Rob Adams said. “We have nine girls we rotate pretty frequently and they all played a part in this outcome. We are a selfless bunch.”

Sierra Shaffer scored five of Van Wert’s nine third quarter points and the Lady Cougars led 28-19 at the end of the period. Shaffer and Jackson each scored four more in the fourth quarter and both finished with 11 points.

“We played our tails off,” Adams said. “I’m very proud of our effort and toughness. Having no school and no practice coming in was a concern coming in but our girls put it together,”

Freeman led Elida (5-13, 1-6 WBL) with 13 points.

Winners of two straight, the Lady Cougars (5-12, 2-5 WBL) will host Bryan on Tuesday.