Elida wrestlers defeat Van Wert 41-33

Van Wert independent sports

ELIDA — Elida won three of five matches wrestled and went on to defeat Van Wert 41-33 in a Western Buckeye League dual match on Thursday.

The wins for the Cougars came from Gabe Steyer (138) and his 8-6 decision over Bailey Gibson and Killian Suddith’s 3:29 pin of James Sperry in the 120 pound weight class. Full results are listed below.

132- Dalton Swickwrath (E) won via technical fall over Devon West 21-6

138- Gabe Steyer (VW) won 8-6 over Bailey Gibson

145- Isaiah Bretz (VW) won by forfeit

152- Macein Bigham (VW) won by forfeit

160- Ryan Pratt (VW) won by forfeit

170- Malachi Battle (VW) won by forfeit

182- Lawerence Slygh (E) won by forfeit

195- Thomas Williamson (E) won by forfeit

220- Tyson Williamson (E) pinned Brice Waldron in 1:17

285- Brock Lyons (E) pinned Eli Kline in :24

106- Zack Nelms (E) won by forfeit

113- Double forfeit

120- Killian Sudduth (VW) pinned James Sperry in 3:29

126- Ethan Grimm (E) won by forfeit

Van Wert will host Bath next Thursday.