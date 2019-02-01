Elida wrestlers defeat Van Wert 41-33
Van Wert independent sports
ELIDA — Elida won three of five matches wrestled and went on to defeat Van Wert 41-33 in a Western Buckeye League dual match on Thursday.
The wins for the Cougars came from Gabe Steyer (138) and his 8-6 decision over Bailey Gibson and Killian Suddith’s 3:29 pin of James Sperry in the 120 pound weight class. Full results are listed below.
132- Dalton Swickwrath (E) won via technical fall over Devon West 21-6
138- Gabe Steyer (VW) won 8-6 over Bailey Gibson
145- Isaiah Bretz (VW) won by forfeit
152- Macein Bigham (VW) won by forfeit
160- Ryan Pratt (VW) won by forfeit
170- Malachi Battle (VW) won by forfeit
182- Lawerence Slygh (E) won by forfeit
195- Thomas Williamson (E) won by forfeit
220- Tyson Williamson (E) pinned Brice Waldron in 1:17
285- Brock Lyons (E) pinned Eli Kline in :24
106- Zack Nelms (E) won by forfeit
113- Double forfeit
120- Killian Sudduth (VW) pinned James Sperry in 3:29
126- Ethan Grimm (E) won by forfeit
Van Wert will host Bath next Thursday.
