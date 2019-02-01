Betty J. Booher

Betty J. Booher, 85, of Grover Hill, died at 11:52 a.m. Wednesday, January 30, 2019, at Van Wert Health.

She was born June 27, 1933, in Middle Point, the daughter of Allen “Mossy” and Alta (Long) Brown, who both preceded her in death. On May 8, 1954, she married Jack E. Booher, and he died March 12, 1982.

Betty retired from the Ohio Department of Transportation in Paulding County in 1999. She also drove school bus for Wayne Trace Local Schools.

She is survived by two children, Keith (Diana) Booher of rural Van Wert, and Brenda (John) Adams of Scott, Ohio; two stepsons, Ric (Linda) Booher of Defiance and Ed (LeeAnn) Booher of Oakwood; two grandchildren, Matthew (Tara) Adams and Mallory (Levi) Vondenhuvel; seven step grandchildren, Aaron (Jen) Gerharstein, Angie Gerharstein, Charlotte (Jeff) Simons, Bret (Shayna) Booher, Kevin (Megan) Booher, Ben (Becki) Booher and Jenny (Matt) Ricker; many great- and stepgreat-grandchildren; a brother, (Tom) Sandy Brown of Grover Hill; and four sisters, Mary Paxson of Van Wert, Ruby (Joe) Delpico of Springfield, Susan White of Coldwater, and Marcile Fruchey of Killeen, Texas.

An infant daughter, Kimberly Booher; seven brothers, Laurence, Richard, Gale, Carl “Bus”, Roger, and Harold Brown, and Dennis Robey; and four sisters, Peggy Anderson, Lucille Granger, Rose Sherman, and Nancy Faulke.

