B-r-r-r-r!!!

The temperature gauge at the WERT/WKSD Radio headquarters at 9070 Mendon Road displays a very cold 13 degrees below zero at 6 a.m. Thursday. While temperatures are to remain frigid for most of the day, forecasters are calling for a warming trend that will begin Thursday evening, with temperatures rising quickly over the next few days to the mid-20s on Friday, the mid-40s on Saturday, 53 on Sunday, and a nearly spring-like 58 degrees on Monday. Van Wert independent photo