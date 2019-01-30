Rivals United event has preliminary totals

VW independent/submitted information

The United Way Rivals United event is well underway, with lots of activities yet to be held.

As of this point, the staff of Lincolnview Local Schools has taken the lead and donated $6,033 for its campaign, with the Crestview Local Schools staff following with $4,513. The staff at both schools were very generous with their pledges.

Rivals United FFA game participants pose together following their game, which benefits the local United Way campaign. photo provided

The winner of the t-shirt contest was Erin Miller of Lincolnview, who earned $1,000 towards Lincolnview’s school total, which was donated by t-shirt contest sponsor First Financial Bank, and added to Lincolnview’s school total.

Lincolnview had a total of $4,195 in t-shirt sales, with Crestview having $3,124 in shirt sales. There were 817 t-shirts sold between both schools, so Miller’s winning design will be seen throughout Van Wert this week.

The FFA game was held January 28, with $924.89 collected from donations at the door. Lincolnview collected $545 and Crestview collected $363.47, which again went towards their school totals. Lincolnview received the $100 sponsorship from Advanced Biological Marketing Inc. for raising the most money for United Way. The Crestview FFA team was the winner of the game and received the traveling trophy made by the Crestview FFA chapter.

On Thursday, January 31, Lincolnview will host the girls’ basketball game between the two schools. The evening will start with a tailgate party with hot dogs, hamburgers, chips, desserts, and water sold for a free-will donation that goes to the donors’ respective team. Realtor Amber J. Davis of Schrader Realty is the tailgate sponsor.

There will also be a Granny Shoot event this year sponsored by State Farm Insurance agent Tisha Fast and Kulwicki-Hilton Insurance Agency. The school that wins the contest will receive $200 toward its United Way total.