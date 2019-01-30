Lady Lancers fall to Delphos St. John’s
Van Wert independent sports
DELPHOS — Lincolnview enjoyed a 16-10 lead after one quarter, but the Lady Lancers couldn’t keep pace and lost at Delphos St. John’s 61-42 in non-conference girls’ basketball action on Tuesday.
The Blue Jays scored the visitors 22-8 in the second period to grab a 32-24 lead then won the third quarter scoring battle 14-8 to lead 46-32 entering the fourth quarter.
Betty Vorst led all scorers with 20 while Page Gaynier had 17. Brianna Ebel led Lincolnview with 11 points.
The Lady Lancers (6-12) will host Crestview on Thursday.
POSTED: 01/30/19 at 6:04 am. FILED UNDER: Sports