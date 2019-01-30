Lady Lancers fall to Delphos St. John’s

Van Wert independent sports

DELPHOS — Lincolnview enjoyed a 16-10 lead after one quarter, but the Lady Lancers couldn’t keep pace and lost at Delphos St. John’s 61-42 in non-conference girls’ basketball action on Tuesday.

The Blue Jays scored the visitors 22-8 in the second period to grab a 32-24 lead then won the third quarter scoring battle 14-8 to lead 46-32 entering the fourth quarter.

Betty Vorst led all scorers with 20 while Page Gaynier had 17. Brianna Ebel led Lincolnview with 11 points.

The Lady Lancers (6-12) will host Crestview on Thursday.