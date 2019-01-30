Elks donate food

The Golf Committee of Van Wert Lodge 1197, Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks, recently held a food drive. Items collected were food/household items to be donated to the Van Wert Salvation Army for its food bank. The lodge collected and donated more than 500 food items to the Salvation Army, which will help many families in need throughout Van Wert County and help restock the Salvation Army Food Pantry. Here, Golf Committee member Jim Boroff prepares to deliver the collected items.Elks photo