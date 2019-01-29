Ted Eugene Rigdon

Ted Eugene Rigdon died Tuesday, January 8, 2019, from complications resulting from a heart attack he suffered in his home on December 30, 2018.

Ted was born March 27, 1961, in Lima, and graduated from Van Wert High School. He received a Bachelor of Science degree in education from the University of Houston.

Ted and his wife, Gwen, moved to San Antonio, Texas, on Valentine’s Day in 1998, making their life and raising their boys there. He worked for Culligan Water of San Antonio for nearly 20 years.

He was a devoted father and husband and loved his family more than anything else in the world. He often said his sons were his greatest achievements, and he was devoted to his wife with an undying love. As a father, he made a point to cultivate an interest in the things that interested his boys. He enjoyed playing video games with them and frequently read the books they were reading.

Music was an important part of Ted’s life, lifting him up throughout the day. He loved attending rock concerts and playing his guitar. He also told life stories in funny and entertaining ways to anyone who would listen to him. His frequently detailed stories were a high point of family gatherings and will be missed so much by all who knew him. He loved movies, and the last thing he did on the afternoon of the 30th was go to the movies with his son.

Ted is survived by Gwen, his wife of 34 years; and sons Douglas and Gregory. He is also survived by his parents, Ralph and Susan Rigdon; his two younger brothers, James and Steven; and Steven’s wife, Jane; and Glenn and Sue Kable, Gwen’s parents.

His large, loving family includes his aunts and uncles, Edward and Mary Rigdon and Franklin and Priscilla Rigdon, and Dale Noel Hasselbacher; in-laws Jon and Karen Kable; nephews, Adam Kable, Brandon Rigdon, Logan Rigdon, and Nicholas Rigdon; nieces, Megan Kable and Cassandra Walker; a great-niece, Abigail Kable; three great-nephews, Charles Kable, Levi Schmeidebusch, and Cole Schmeidebusch; and John Teeters, Gwen’s grandfather.

A celebration of Ted’s life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, February 9, Calvary Evangelical Church in Van Wert.

Ted’s ashes will be placed to rest next to his bellowed grandfather, Marion Earl Rigdon, in West Union Cemetery in Spencerville.

Preferred memorials: Please consider a donation toward his final expenses to help ease the financial strain on his family. Donations can be made to the Ted Rigdon Memorial Fund at www.gofundme.com.