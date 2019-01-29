Lancers, Knights selling advance tickets

Submitted information

Lincolnview and Crestview are offering presale tickets for Friday’s varsity basketball game at Crestview High School. Information for each school is listed below.

Lincolnview

Wednesday, January 30, 7:45 a.m. until 4 p.m. in the high school office:

Season ticket holders. One adult ticket can be purchased per season ticket. Season ticket holders can purchase student tickets for their K-12 children.

Full time Lincolnview employees who have season tickets. One adult ticket can be purchased per season ticket. Lincolnview employees can purchase student tickets for their K-12 children.

Thursday, January 31, 7:45 a.m. until 4 p.m. in the high school office:

General public. Maximum of two adult tickets per person. General public can purchase student tickets for their K-12 children.

Friday, February 2, 7:45 a.m. until 12 p.m.:

If available, unlimited ticket sales.

Crestview

Because of the impending weather forecast, presale tickets for the boys’ home varsity basketball games this Friday and Saturday night at home with Lincolnview and Hicksville will be on sale Tuesday through Friday from 7:45 a.m. until 3:15 p.m. in the athletic office.