City Council to discuss barking dog law

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent writer

Dogs left outside that bark excessively will be a topic of discussion at a future meeting of Van Wert City Council.

Councilman At-Large Bill Marshall brought up the subject during Monday night’s meeting and acknowledged there is an ordinance currently on the books.

Van Wert City Council President Jon Tomlinson presides over Monday night’s Council meeting. Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent

“It think it’s something we need to look at as a committee, whether it’s strong enough or if it speaks to what we want to do or if it’s doable,” Marshall said. “I think it is an issue and I’ve heard this from other people.”

Council President Jon Tomlinson weighed in on the subject and said it’s a matter of policing.

“Without a full time code enforcement officer the police are capable, but there are things that take priority obviously over animal issues,” Tomlinson said. “The dog warden’s an employee of the county and is responsible for the entire county, not just the city of Van Wert.”

“My only concern is that we’re going to take time and look at an ordinance; are we going to have a policing function, are we going to be able to do anything about it?” Tomlinson added.

First Ward Councilman Jeff Agler said he’d like to see a provision added that requires owners to bring in their dogs during extremely cold conditions or face a fine.

Marshall noted the current ordinance has a fine of up to $500, but doesn’t state how it’s handled. Law Director John Hatcher agreed to look into existing legislation and report back to council. Tomlinson said he’s willing to discuss the matter more at a future meeting.

In other business, Council approved legislation establishing a credit card policy for cards used by city employees.

Mayor Jerry Mazur said City Tax Administrator Jennifer Adam will serve as compliance officer, and City Auditor Martha Balyeat provided council with more information.

“The Ohio Legislature passed House Bill 312 in November regarding credit cards, which we have both bank credit cards and store credit cards,” Balyeat explained. “Our policy will be for the bank credit cards — the employees that have those issued to them, they will retain those cards.”

“Since they’ll retain the cards and they’re not kept in my office and signed out per use, we have to have this compliance officer,” Balyeat added. “The compliance officer has to be someone who does not have a credit card, cannot issue a credit card or approve a credit card and will not use a credit card. It just so happens that Jen is one of the department heads that doesn’t currently have a credit card,”

“Store issued cards — Walmart cards are retained in my office and have to be signed out by users because they are issued in the name of the city and not in the name of the employee,” the auditor noted.

Balyeat also said the change in policy will bring the city in compliance with state law.

City Council approved a new fire protection agreement with Cooper Farms. The three-year deal is renewable for another three years and calls for a lump sum payment of $21,000 at the beginning of each calendar year.

Council members also approved legislation to sign over five acres of land at Vision Park to the Community Improvement Corporation for possible future expansion, and Council passed a resolution allowing the sale of municipally owned personal property not needed for public use or obsolete or unfit for the use for which it was acquired.

The next meeting of Van Wert City Council is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Monday, February 11, in Council Chambers, on the second floor of the Municipal Building, 515 East Main St.