Ulery wrestles at Lima CC Invite

Van Wert independent sports

LIMA — Perennial power Troy Christian won the massive Lima Central Catholic Thunderbird Wrestling Invitational held on Friday and Saturday, while Lincolnview finished 43rd.

In the 195 pound weight class, Lincolnview’s Louis Ulrey went 1-1 on Friday, losing via pin to West Liberty Salem’s Major Stratton, followed by a 7-4 victory against Braden Beltz of Miami East.

Ulrey was pinned on Saturday by Justin Kimmet of Delphos St. Johns.