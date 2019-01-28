Steyer, Bretz win titles at Celina Invite

Van Wert independent sports

CELINA — Gabe Steyer and Isaiah Bretz won individual championships and Van Wert placed seventh out of 15 teams at the Celina Invitational on Saturday.

Steyer went 5-0 on the day in the 138 pound weight class, including three pins and a 21-5 technical fall leading up to the final. Steyer then pinned Caleb Snell of Napoleon in just 90 seconds to claim the title.

Bretz finished 4-0, recording two pins and a technical fall before earning a 7-4 decision over Luke Beach of Wapakoneta to claim the title in the 145 pound weight class.

Van Wert’s Malachi Battle finished fourth in the 170 pound weight class, while teammate Killian Sudduth finished fifth in the 113 pound weight class.

Wapakoneta claimed the team title with 254 points, followed by Gibsonburg (241.5), Napoleon (224.5), and Celina and West Jefferson (175 each). Van Wert finished with 116 team points.

The Cougars will wrestle at Elida on Thursday.