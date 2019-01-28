Peony queen candidates

Nine candidates for the title of Queen Jubilee XLIV met on Sunday during a get acquainted session and to learn the rules and expectations of the Peony Festival Pageant Committee. Queen candidates include (front row, from the left) Ashley Dauer, representing Vantage Career Center; Michaella Johnson, representing Van Wert; Torie Bockey, representing Spencerville; Loren Stukey, representing Parkway; (back row) Sydney Price, representing Paulding; Allison McClurg, representing Delphos Jefferson; Skye Stevenson, representing Delphos St. John; Chelsea Taylor, representing Crestview; and Kylie Hohman, representing Lincolnview.Dave Mosier/Van Wert independent