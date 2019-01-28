Monday Mailbag: January 28, 2019

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

This week’s Monday Mailbag features questions about the best basketball team, the State Tournament, weekly basketball polls and an ESPN piece on the Cleveland Browns.

Q: You’ve mentioned before that you’ve covered high school sports for a long time. Which basketball team is the best you’ve covered in person? Name withheld upon request

A: That’s a tough one, because I’ve seen a lot of talented teams. Plus, it’s subjective, but I think I can narrow it down to two or three.

I saw Lincolnview’s 1996-97 team (27-0) crush Norwalk St. Paul in the Division IV state semfinals and I still believe that Lancer team could have beaten anyone in Divisions IV, III and maybe II that day. Without a doubt that’s the best small school team I’ve seen firsthand.

Upper Sandusky’s 2004-2005 team (27-0) also comes to mind. I saw them four times that season and the Rams put up points by the truckload. Jon Diebler went on to play at Ohio State, Jake Diebler played at Valparaiso and Greg Micheli went on to play quarterback at Mt. Union and won the Gagliardi Trophy, the Division III equivalent of the Heisman Trophy.

I didn’t see Crestview’s 2014 team (29-0) in person but I suspect that squad would make the list.

I’d probably include Norwalk High School’s 2013-2014 team. The Truckers (29-1) defeated Dayton Thurgood Marshall in the Division II semfinals then beat defending state champion Columbus Bishop Watterson in the championship game. At one point, the team had a 57 game regular season winning streak.

One could argue there were better teams over the years, but those are among the best I’ve seen personally.

Q: Any chance the state boys basketball state tournament will ever leave Columbus? Name withheld upon request

A: Cliché time: never say never, but don’t hold your breath.

Since 1957, it’s been held in Columbus every year except 1986 and 1987, when it was held in held in Dayton.

Some people (includng myself) wouldn’t mind seeing it move back to St. John Arena, but even that seems to be a stretch.

Q: Scott, are you one of the people who votes in the basketball poll each week? Name withheld upon request

A: No, I don’t cast a ballot in the weekly Associated Press boys and girls polls, but I do provide information to voters who ask.

Q: As a Browns fan, do you believe the article that appeared on ESPN.com a few days ago? Name withheld upon request

A: You’re referring to the Seth Wickersham’s piece on the organization’s dysfunction. It’s a fairly long and very interesting read.

Long story short: Yes, I believe it. I’ve always suspected many of the problems could be traced back to the Haslams, but things might have been worse than most people realized.

It’s been one disaster after another since the team returned in 1999, but it’s been particularly back since the Haslams took ownership in 2012. However, there does seem to be light at the end of the tunnel, especially if Jimmy and Dee Haslam let the people they hired do their jobs.

If you’re a Browns fan, I’d also suggest reading “The Browns Blues” by Terry Pluto. I finished it earlier this month and I consider it to be an excellent look into the team’s problems since 1999.

If you have a question for next week’s Monday Mailbag, email it to sports@thevwindependent.com.