Latta re-introduces veterans legislation

WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Representative Bob Latta (R-Bowling Green) has re-introduced legislation, H.R. 749, the Veterans Right to Expediency Act, to ensure that veterans are informed in a timely manner of the outcome of their Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) disability claim.

Latta met with members of his Veterans Advisory Group last year, who expressed concern that delayed delivery of notifications was causing veterans to miss the window to submit an appeal. According to members of the Veterans Advisory Group, the VA stated it was issues with the United State Postal Service that resulted in the delivery issues. The Veterans Right to Expediency Act would require that all VA denial of claims for benefits notices be delivered by certified mail.

“The Veterans Right to Expediency Act is the result of hearing about problems that constituents were having with receiving disability claim outcomes in a timely manner,” said Latta. “It’s unacceptable that a veteran would be unable to appeal a claim decision because they never received it.

“This legislation will ensure that veterans are notified of the outcome of their appeal claim, so they can appeal the decision if they so choose,” Latta added. “This simple fix — sending these claim notifications by certified mail — will help us keep our promises to the men and women that have served our country.”