St. Mary’s School sets Science Fun Night

VW independent/submitted information

St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic School is again hosting a Science Fun Night open to all children ages 4-10.

The event will be held from 6:30 p.m. until approximately 7:45 p.m. Thursday, January 31, in the St. Mary’s school gymnasium, 611 Jennings Road in Van Wert.

Children will be introduced to dynamic science topics through hands-on activities that will enhance science inquiry skills and encourage continued learning. St. Mary’s Science Fun Night will specifically allow children of mixed ages to engage together in hands-on activities, exploring the world around them.

Back again this year is the exploding toothpaste demonstration, as seen on the “Jimmy Kimmel” and “Ellen DeGeneres” shows. The Science Fun Night is free, although those participating are asked to bring one canned good per person for donating to the Van Wert Cooperative Ministry Food Pantry.