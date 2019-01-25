Rivals United doughnut eating contest set

VW independent/submitted information

There will be a new event this year for the Rivals United campaign that benefits United Way of Van Wert County.

This year, the resource officers from both Crestview and Lincolnview schools will be having a doughnut-eating contest during halftime of the junior varsity boys’ basketball game between the two schools on Friday, February 1. The officer that eats the most doughnuts earns $100 for his school’s running total.

The DARE program sponsors this year’s event, along with Truly D’vine Bread Company. Be sure to be on hand as Deputy John Gabriel, DARE officer and Crestview’s school resource officer, and Deputy Mike Biberstine, DARE officer and Lincolnview’s SRO, go head-to-head to earn money for their respective schools.