Nursing program applicants now accepted

VW independent/submitted information

Applications for the Practical Nursing Program at the Ohio Technical Center of Vantage Career Center are now being taken.

The program will begin its competitive admissions process and welcome 24 students in August. Registration closes in May. The program is approved through the Ohio Board of Nursing (OBN) and accredited through the Accrediting Commission of Career Schools and Colleges (ACCSC).

Practical Nursing Program student Hanna Evans of Delphos is working on maintaining and regulating an IV in the OTC nursing Lab. Vantage photo

Vantage launched the Practical Nursing Program in the fall of 2018, welcoming 19 students. Students progress through four phases of training that include classroom, clinical, and lab experiences. The curriculum focuses on the art and science of the nursing process and psychomotor skills to prepare students to be competent members of the interdisciplinary team.

Kristin Swanson’s Theory of Caring is used to obtain an entry level skill set. All graduates of the Practical Nursing Program will receive a certificate of completion and will be eligible to take the National Council Licensure Examination (NCLEX) for Practical Nurses to become licensed.

Local healthcare partners in Van Wert, Mercer, and Paulding counties have provided support to the program to meet local healthcare needs, as the job outlook for practical nurses is projected to grow 10 percent in the next five years.

“The nursing program at Vantage is a one-stop experience, with the student receiving all needed training in a little less than one year,” said Jean Sullivan, Practical Nursing Program instructor. “The class size is small allowing for individual attention and assistance.”

The program is slated to begin September and end in August 2020. Classes are 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Monday through Thursday, at Vantage Career Center. Clinical hours may vary, based on availability. Financial aid is available to qualified candidates.

For more information on admissions criteria, contact OTC Enrollment Coordinator Maria Diltz at 419.238.5411, extension 2118, or go to www.vantagecareercenter.com and access the “Adult Education” link.