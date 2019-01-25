Developmental screenings coming in Feb.

VW independent/submitted information

Developmental screenings for children ages 3-5 will be offered to residents of the following school districts in Van Wert County: Crestview, Delphos, Lincolnview, Parkway, Spencerville, and Wayne Trace. The screenings will be held at Thomas Edison Early Childhood Center on Friday, February 15, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Appointments can be made by calling Carol at Thomas Edison Preschool, 419.238.4019 between the hours of 8:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Children will be assessed in the area of height, weight, vision, hearing, language, cognition, gross and fine motor, self-help, and social-emotional skills. Following the screening, results will be shared with parents or caregivers. This assessment provides families with an opportunity to see how their child is progressing in relationship to children of the same age.

If a child displays an area of concern, further assessment will be scheduled at the parent/caregiver’s convenience. This additional visit will let the teacher and therapists further assess a child in the areas of concern.

Thomas Edison’s mission is to provide Van Wert County families with the resources needed to help their children develop to their maximum potential. Each child is unique and capable of learning. Thomas Edison’s goal is to work with and support families in providing these active learning experiences.

For more information, contact the above telephone number.