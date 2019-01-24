The Van Wert County Courthouse

Friday, Jan. 25, 2019

Van Wert Cougar grapplers win again

Van Wert independent sports

Van Wert High School wrestlers won their third consecutive Western Buckeye League dual match by defeating visiting Kenton 52-22 on Thursday.

Ryan Pratt and Killian Sudduth each won via pins, while Isaiah Bretz and Malachi Battle each recorded a technical fall. Full results are listed below.

120- Ben Lange (VW) won by forfeit
126- Josh Hart (K) won by forfeit
132- Mason Rhoades (K) won by major decision 11-2 over Devon West
138- Gabe Steyer (VW) won by forfeit
145- Jacob Sealscott (VW) won by forfeit
152- Isaiah Bretz (VW) won by technical fall 23-7 over Carter Bays
160- Ryan Pratt (VW) pinned Brandon Bowling in 5:53
170- Malachi Battle (VW) won by technical fall 17-2 over Ethan Manns
182- Spencer Blue (VW) won by forfeit
195- Joshua Davis (K) won by forfeit
220- Noah Eikenbary (K) pinned Brice Waldron in :50
285- Eli Kline (VW) won by forfeit
106- Double void
113- Killian Sudduth (VW) pinned Keith Herber in 1:03

The Cougars will wrestle at the Celina Invitational on Saturday.

