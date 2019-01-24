Van Wert Cougar grapplers win again

Van Wert independent sports

Van Wert High School wrestlers won their third consecutive Western Buckeye League dual match by defeating visiting Kenton 52-22 on Thursday.

Ryan Pratt and Killian Sudduth each won via pins, while Isaiah Bretz and Malachi Battle each recorded a technical fall. Full results are listed below.

120- Ben Lange (VW) won by forfeit

126- Josh Hart (K) won by forfeit

132- Mason Rhoades (K) won by major decision 11-2 over Devon West

138- Gabe Steyer (VW) won by forfeit

145- Jacob Sealscott (VW) won by forfeit

152- Isaiah Bretz (VW) won by technical fall 23-7 over Carter Bays

160- Ryan Pratt (VW) pinned Brandon Bowling in 5:53

170- Malachi Battle (VW) won by technical fall 17-2 over Ethan Manns

182- Spencer Blue (VW) won by forfeit

195- Joshua Davis (K) won by forfeit

220- Noah Eikenbary (K) pinned Brice Waldron in :50

285- Eli Kline (VW) won by forfeit

106- Double void

113- Killian Sudduth (VW) pinned Keith Herber in 1:03

The Cougars will wrestle at the Celina Invitational on Saturday.