Van Wert Cougar grapplers win again
Van Wert independent sports
Van Wert High School wrestlers won their third consecutive Western Buckeye League dual match by defeating visiting Kenton 52-22 on Thursday.
Ryan Pratt and Killian Sudduth each won via pins, while Isaiah Bretz and Malachi Battle each recorded a technical fall. Full results are listed below.
120- Ben Lange (VW) won by forfeit
126- Josh Hart (K) won by forfeit
132- Mason Rhoades (K) won by major decision 11-2 over Devon West
138- Gabe Steyer (VW) won by forfeit
145- Jacob Sealscott (VW) won by forfeit
152- Isaiah Bretz (VW) won by technical fall 23-7 over Carter Bays
160- Ryan Pratt (VW) pinned Brandon Bowling in 5:53
170- Malachi Battle (VW) won by technical fall 17-2 over Ethan Manns
182- Spencer Blue (VW) won by forfeit
195- Joshua Davis (K) won by forfeit
220- Noah Eikenbary (K) pinned Brice Waldron in :50
285- Eli Kline (VW) won by forfeit
106- Double void
113- Killian Sudduth (VW) pinned Keith Herber in 1:03
The Cougars will wrestle at the Celina Invitational on Saturday.
POSTED: 01/24/19 at 11:25 pm. FILED UNDER: Sports