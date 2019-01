Lincolnview falls to Delphos Jefferson

Lincolnview’s Annie Mendenhall brings the ball into the forecourt during Thursday’s game against Delphos Jefferson. Mendenhall and Adia Welch each scored 14 for the Lady Lancers, but the Lady Wildcats used a 16-9 fourth quarter scoring advantage to win 49-42. Lincolnview (6-11, 0-5 NWC) will play at Delphos St. John’s on Tuesday. Photo courtesy of Kylee Mongold