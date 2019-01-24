Lady Cougars defeat Kenton 56-46

Van Wert independent sports

KENTON — Behind a combined 25 points by Alex Metz and Abby Jackson, the Van Wert Lady Cougars picked up their first Western Buckeye League win of the season, 56-46 over Kenton on Thursday.

Metz scored 13 points, including two treys in the second quarter and a basket and five free throws in the fourth quarter. Jackson finished with 12 points and was 4 for 4 from the foul line, and Reagan Priest tallied seven points, including five in the opening quarter. Sid Plott led Kenton (3-12, 1-5 WBL) with 13 points.

Van Wert led 14-9 after the first quarter, 24-19 at halftime and 33-25 at the end of three quarters.

The Lady Cougars (4-12, 1-5 WBL) will return to action at Fairview on Tuesday.