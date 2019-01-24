Keith E. Hirn

Keith E. Hirn, 70, of Van Wert, died at 5:44 a.m. Wednesday, January 23, 2019, at Van Wert Health.

Keith E. Hirn

He was born May 14, 1948, in Toledo, the son of Philip and Bertha (Feister) Hirn, who both preceded him in death. On November 10, 1973, he married the former Annette Marie Rice, who survives.

Other survivors include his two daughters, Becky (Shawn) Snyder of Celina and Cindy Switzer of Paulding; a sister, Deborah Steinmetz of Urbana; eight grandchildren, Kristen Nicole Snyder, Nicholas Aaron Snyder, Joshua Ryan Snyder, Makenna Shay Snyder, Jenifer Brook Switzer, Sabrina Marie Switzer, Alyssa Nicole Switzer, and Charity Renee Switzer; and three great-grandchildren, Camden Mitchel, Mason Bradley, and Avah Claire Simmons.

A twin sister, Judy Comer, also preceded him in death.

Keith was a 1966 graduate of Van Wert High School and a veteran of the U.S. Army. He attended Pleasant Chapel United Methodist Church. Keith had worked at Borden’s Foods, Stran Buildings, and retired from Federal Mogul Corporation in 2015. He had been active in the American Chess Federation and a volunteer for the American Red Cross.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, January 28, at Cowan & Son Funeral Home in Van Wert, with Pastor Ronald E. Lumm officiating. Burial will follow in Woodland Cemetery in Van Wert, with military honors rendered by combined units of American Legion Post 178 and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5803, both of Van Wert.

Visitation is from 2-6 p.m. Sunday, January 27, at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials: St. Jude’s Foundation, Pleasant Chapel Church, or the American Red Cross.

Condolences may be expressed at cowanfuneralhome.com.