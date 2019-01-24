Hoops preview: Cougars, Crestview, Lancers

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

A busy basketball weekend is in store with Van Wert and Lincolnview in action Friday and Saturday, while Crestview will take the floor tonight and Saturday.

Van Wert vs. Kenton, at Coldwater

The Cougars (6-7) won their first overtime game of the year, defeating Kalida 62-60 in two extra sessions on Tuesday.

Ahead for Van Wert this weekend: Friday night’s home game against Kenton, then a trip to Coldwater on Saturday.

The Cougars are averaging 53.4 points per game while allowing 55.5 points per outing, while Kenton (9-3, 1-3 WBL) comes in averaging 61.2 points per game and giving up 50.2 points per contest.

Van Wert won last season’s game 55-53 in overtime.

Coldwater is currently 6-7 and will play at Fort Recovery on Friday. The Cavaliers put up 58 points per game and allow 55 points per game.

The Cougars won last season’s game 60-46.

Crestview at Lima Central Catholic, vs. Celina

After defeating Minster 71-63 on Sunday, the Knights are 12-1 and ranked No. 2 in Division IV.

Defense continues to be the driving force for Crestview. Entering tonight’s game at Lima Central Catholic, the Knights averaging 58.1 points per game while allowing 40.7 points per contest.

Lima Central Catholic (8-7) lost to Lima Sr. 68-60 on Tuesday. The Thunderbirds are averaging 58.2 points per game while giving up 54.6 points per game.

Crestview won last year’s game 67-39.

After a 3-1 start, the Celina Bulldogs have lost eight of their last nine games. Celina is averaging 53.1 points per game while allowing 61 points per contest.

When the two teams met last season, Crestview posted a 63-45 victory.

Lincolnview at Delphos Jefferson, at Parkway

The Lancers (8-5, 3-1 NWC) defeated Allen East 67-57, then had Saturday’s game against Antwerp postponed until Monday, February 11.

Lincolnview is averaging 55 points per game and giving up 50.8 points per outing, while Delphos Jefferson (0-12, 0-3 NWC) averages 34.8 points per game and allowing 58.4 points per game.

The Lancers won last season’s game 57-36.

Parkway (5-7) will host Versailles on Friday. Including a 41 point win over Waynesfield-Goshen and a 46 point victory over Fremont (IN), the Panthers average 57 points per outing and give up 54.5 points per game.

Lincolnview won last season’s matchup 63-52.