Chamber has info on Annual Dinner/Awards Ceremony

Scott Niswonger is congratulated by Chuck Koch last year after being the first person to be given the Van Wert Area Chamber of Commerce’s Cornerstone Award in its 96-year history. Dave Mosier/Van Wert independent

VW independent/submitted information

The Van Wert Area Chamber of Commerce will host its 97th Annual Dinner & Awards Ceremony on Wednesday, February 13. This year’s theme is “We Love Van Wert,” and will feature a unique interactive panel of community leaders.

Tafi Stober, incoming executive director of the Niswonger Performing Arts Center, will emcee the evening’s events. The program features Van Wert Health President/CEO Jim Pope, Van Wert County Foundation Executive Secretary Seth Baker, and Van Wert County Economic Development Director Stacy Adam, who will guide the audience through the collaborative contributions that make Van Wert a strong and vibrant community.

“It is a fantastic honor to be part of the Van Wert Chamber’s 97th Annual Dinner & Awards Ceremony,” Stober said. “As executive director-elect of the Niswonger Performing Arts Center, we have shared many inspiring and entertaining moments in this city.

“Van Wert is a home where friends are more like family and support runs deeper than monetary exchanges. It is the hearts of the people that make this place in northwest Ohio inherently special,” Stober added. “Community collaborations are simply a natural extension of people caring about people of all ages, races, and socioeconomic standing. ‘We Love Van Wert’ is an action! I look forward to celebrating the people behind that powerful action on February 13th at The Wassenberg.”

The Chamber Board of Directors invites members of the business community and Van Wert residents to attend an evening of festivities and networking as it also recognizes area businesses and individuals for their accomplishments and contributions to the Van Wert area.

The Chamber will again host this event at Wassenberg Art Center, 214 S. Washington St. The festivities kick off with a social hour, beginning at 5:15 p.m. with appetizers, a cash bar, and entertainment by Ultrasound Entertainment, followed by a dinner catered by Willow Bend Country Club.

The culmination of the evening’s events will include the presentation of the Crystal Image, Golden Shovel, and Ray Miller awards, as well as Milestone Recognition.

The Chamber’s past six Annual Dinners were sell-outs, so make sure to register early. Tickets are $50 per person, with corporate tables $400 and other sponsorships also available.

To register for the Chamber’s 97th annual Awards Dinner, or for more information, contact the Chamber office at 419.238.4390 or email chamber@vanwertchamber.com. Reservations will be accepted until February 1, unless sold out earlier. Those wanting to attend may also register online at www.vanwertchamber.com.

Award nomination forms are available at the Chamber office at 118 N. Washington St. or call or email the Chamber office.