Bagley wins weekly award

Van Wert High School senior basketball player Drew Bagley is this week’s Van Wert independent/Northwest Ohio Welch Trophy Student Athlete of the Week. Bagley, who was nominated by athletic director Ben Collins, is the first two time winner of the award, having also won it during the 2017-2018 basketball season. He currently has a 3.78 GPA and is a member of the National Honor Society, Beta Club and Engineering Program. Bagley was third team All-WBL in Basketball in 2018 and was twice named first team All-WBL as a tight end for the football team as well as second team All-WBL at defensive end. He plans on attending college and furthering his football career while majoring in civil engineering. Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent