VWCS makes changes to district calendar

Van Wert City Schools has announced some possible changes to its calendar for the 2018-19 school year.

District schools will not be in session on Thursday, April 18, as the calendar originally indicated. This day will be used as a staff professional development day with no school for students. There is no school Friday, April 19, for staff or students in observance of Good Friday.

Staff will meet on Monday, April 22, for professional development and classes will resume on Tuesday, April 23, for students unless additional cancellations require Monday, April 22, to be used as a make-up day as outlined below.

Wednesday, January 16, marked the fifth cancellation day for Van Wert City Schools. According to the board-approved school calendar, VWCS is permitted to miss five school days before making up any additional missed days. The following outlines the current “Make-Up Day Schedule” for students:

In the event VWCS cancels school one more time before Presidents’ Day, February 18 — School will be in session on Monday, February 18, for all staff and students.

In the event VWCS cancels school two times before Presidents’ Day, February 18 — All staff and students will be in session Monday, February 18, and Monday, April 22.

Should there be any additional cancellations, they will be evaluated against district policy and state requirements, with possible make-up days announced at that time.