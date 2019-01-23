ODOT: Don’t plow snow onto highways

VW independent/submitted information

LIMA — The Ohio Department of Transportation’s District 1 is advising residents living on state highways to not leave snow plowed from private driveways on the highways.

An Ohio Department of Transportation snowplow in action.

“Placing snow from your driveway onto a highway creates a hazard for motorists and it is against the law,” said Kirk Slusher, Ohio Department of Transportation District 1 deputy director.

Ohio Revised Code 4511.74 prohibits the placement of injurious material on a highway except that which is placed on the roadway by a proper authority, such as the salt or other materials that ODOT uses to treat icy roads.

Placing anything on the highway could be dangerous to motorists in that they may hit these obstructions and lose control of their vehicle. “If it is found that snow displaced from a private drive onto a highway contributes to an accident, the individual who placed it there could be found liable,” said Slusher.

ODOT advises snow from private drives be pushed completely off the highway. It is recommended that residents place the snow on the far side of their drives so that a passing ODOT plow will not throw the snow back into the driveway, said Slusher.

In addition, the department recommends individuals clear snow away from their mailboxes. “Moving snow to the far side of the mailbox may reduce the likelihood that snow thrown from a passing plow will cause damage,” said Slusher.

ODOT also reminds parents to keep their children from playing in piles of snow which are close to the road.

