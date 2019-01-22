Richard Lee Leiter

Richard Lee “Dick” Leiter, 88, of Van Wert, passed away at 3:50 a.m. Tuesday, January 22, 2019, at the Van Wert Area Inpatient Hospice Center.

He was born March 10, 1930, in Van Wert County, the son of Carey and Velma (Mongold) Leiter, who both preceded him in death.

He is survived by a daughter, Joyce (Steve) Bittner of rural Decatur, Indiana; one son, Gary (Molly) Leiter of Newbury; a son-in-law, David E. Packer of rural Van Wert, as well as several nieces and nephews.

A daughter, Gail Packer; two brothers, Ronald Ray and William Leiter; and two sisters, Carolyn and Marilyn Leiter, also preceded him in death.

Funeral services will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, January 26, at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory in Van Wert, where military honors will be rendered by combined units of Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5803 and American Legion Post 178, both of Van Wert. Burial in Woodland Cemetery will be private.

Visitation is from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday, January 25, and an hour prior to services Saturday, all at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials: Gospel Pavilion at the Van Wert County Fairgrounds or Community Health Professionals’ Van Wert Area Inpatient Hospice Center.

Condolences may be expressed at www.alspachgearhart.com.