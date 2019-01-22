Lady Lancers shut down Parkway 39-22

Van Wert independent sports

ROCKFORD — Lincolnview used a 14-3 third quarter scoring advantage to pull away from Parkway 39-22 on Tuesday.

The Lady Lancers led 9-6 after the first quarter and 17-13 at halftime, then Brianna Ebel scored 10 of her game high 16 points in the third period.

Annie Mendenhall chipped in with eight, and Claire Eichler led Parkway with eight points.

Lincolnview (6-10) will host Delphos Jefferson on Thursday while Parkway (2-12) will travel to Versailles the same night.