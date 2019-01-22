The Van Wert County Courthouse

Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019

Few changes in latest girls HS hoops poll

Van Wert independent sports

Ottawa-Glandorf, Minster and Ottoville continue to be the only area teams ranked by the Associated Press in this week’s Ohio high school girls basketball poll

Ottawa-Glandorf is ranked No. 4 in Division III, while Minster and Ottoville are No. 2 and No. 10 in Division IV. Below is the full poll with won-lost records and total points (first-place votes in parentheses):

Division I

  1. Pickerington Cent. (12) 12-1 197
  2. Canton McKinley (1) 12-1 156
  3. Centerville (2) 16-1 153
  4. W. Chester Lakota W. (2) 14-1 127
  5. Can. Glenoak 13-1 112
  6. Cin. Princeton (2) 13-1 96
  7. Cin. Mt. Notre Dame (3) 11-2 95
  8. Cin. Walnut Hills 15-1 82
  9. Newark (1) 13-1 71
  10. Sylvania Southview 14-1 41

Others receiving 12 or more points: Akr. Hoban 30. Eastlake N. 26. Austintown-Fitch 20. Aurora 12.

Division II

  1. Day. Carroll (15) 15-0 215
  2. Tol. Rogers (3) 10-2 160
  3. New Philadelphia (3) 13-0 159
  4. Bellevue 13-1 127
  5. Poland Seminary (2) 15-0 125
  6. Wintersville Indian Creek 15-0 120
  7. McArthur Vinton County 14-0 116
  8. Thornville Sheridan 11-2 60
  9. Cin. Indian Hill 13-1 30
  10. Perry 13-1 22
    Others receiving 12 or more points: Cardinal Mooney 18. Chillicothe Unioto 15. Tipp City Tippecanoe 15. West Branch 12.

DIVISION III

  1. Cols. Africentric (22) 14-0 226
  2. Findlay Liberty-Benton 14-0 189
  3. Waynesville 13-0 151
  4. Ottawa-Glandorf 16-1 130
  5. Berlin Hiland 13-1 114
  6. Versailles (1) 11-3 78
  7. Doylestown Chippewa 13-1 73
  8. Castalia Margaretta 14-2 54
  9. Lynchburg-Clay 15-1 44
  10. Delta 13-1 41

Others receiving 12 or more points: Albany Alexander 25. Sardinia Eastern 17. Elyria Cath. 14. Newton Falls 13.

DIVISION IV

  1. Ft. Loramie (13) 14-1 208
  2. Minster (2) 15-1 179
  3. Cornerstone Christian (3) 14-1 149
  4. Fairfield Christian (1) 14-0 126
  5. New Madison Tri-Village (1) 15-1 112
  6. McDonald (2) 13-0 102
  7. Waterford 9-1 91
  8. Portsmouth Notre Dame (1) 14-0 73
  9. Western Reserve 16-1 58
  10. Ottoville 14-2 56

Others receiving 12 or more points: Stryker 14. Shadyside 14. Maplewood 13. Newark Cath. 12.

