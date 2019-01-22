Few changes in latest girls HS hoops poll

Van Wert independent sports

Ottawa-Glandorf, Minster and Ottoville continue to be the only area teams ranked by the Associated Press in this week’s Ohio high school girls basketball poll

Ottawa-Glandorf is ranked No. 4 in Division III, while Minster and Ottoville are No. 2 and No. 10 in Division IV. Below is the full poll with won-lost records and total points (first-place votes in parentheses):

Division I

Pickerington Cent. (12) 12-1 197 Canton McKinley (1) 12-1 156 Centerville (2) 16-1 153 W. Chester Lakota W. (2) 14-1 127 Can. Glenoak 13-1 112 Cin. Princeton (2) 13-1 96 Cin. Mt. Notre Dame (3) 11-2 95 Cin. Walnut Hills 15-1 82 Newark (1) 13-1 71 Sylvania Southview 14-1 41

Others receiving 12 or more points: Akr. Hoban 30. Eastlake N. 26. Austintown-Fitch 20. Aurora 12.

Division II

Day. Carroll (15) 15-0 215 Tol. Rogers (3) 10-2 160 New Philadelphia (3) 13-0 159 Bellevue 13-1 127 Poland Seminary (2) 15-0 125 Wintersville Indian Creek 15-0 120 McArthur Vinton County 14-0 116 Thornville Sheridan 11-2 60 Cin. Indian Hill 13-1 30 Perry 13-1 22

Others receiving 12 or more points: Cardinal Mooney 18. Chillicothe Unioto 15. Tipp City Tippecanoe 15. West Branch 12.

DIVISION III

Cols. Africentric (22) 14-0 226 Findlay Liberty-Benton 14-0 189 Waynesville 13-0 151 Ottawa-Glandorf 16-1 130 Berlin Hiland 13-1 114 Versailles (1) 11-3 78 Doylestown Chippewa 13-1 73 Castalia Margaretta 14-2 54 Lynchburg-Clay 15-1 44 Delta 13-1 41

Others receiving 12 or more points: Albany Alexander 25. Sardinia Eastern 17. Elyria Cath. 14. Newton Falls 13.

DIVISION IV

Ft. Loramie (13) 14-1 208 Minster (2) 15-1 179 Cornerstone Christian (3) 14-1 149 Fairfield Christian (1) 14-0 126 New Madison Tri-Village (1) 15-1 112 McDonald (2) 13-0 102 Waterford 9-1 91 Portsmouth Notre Dame (1) 14-0 73 Western Reserve 16-1 58 Ottoville 14-2 56

Others receiving 12 or more points: Stryker 14. Shadyside 14. Maplewood 13. Newark Cath. 12.