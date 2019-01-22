Few changes in latest girls HS hoops poll
Ottawa-Glandorf, Minster and Ottoville continue to be the only area teams ranked by the Associated Press in this week’s Ohio high school girls basketball poll
Ottawa-Glandorf is ranked No. 4 in Division III, while Minster and Ottoville are No. 2 and No. 10 in Division IV. Below is the full poll with won-lost records and total points (first-place votes in parentheses):
Division I
- Pickerington Cent. (12) 12-1 197
- Canton McKinley (1) 12-1 156
- Centerville (2) 16-1 153
- W. Chester Lakota W. (2) 14-1 127
- Can. Glenoak 13-1 112
- Cin. Princeton (2) 13-1 96
- Cin. Mt. Notre Dame (3) 11-2 95
- Cin. Walnut Hills 15-1 82
- Newark (1) 13-1 71
- Sylvania Southview 14-1 41
Others receiving 12 or more points: Akr. Hoban 30. Eastlake N. 26. Austintown-Fitch 20. Aurora 12.
Division II
- Day. Carroll (15) 15-0 215
- Tol. Rogers (3) 10-2 160
- New Philadelphia (3) 13-0 159
- Bellevue 13-1 127
- Poland Seminary (2) 15-0 125
- Wintersville Indian Creek 15-0 120
- McArthur Vinton County 14-0 116
- Thornville Sheridan 11-2 60
- Cin. Indian Hill 13-1 30
- Perry 13-1 22
Others receiving 12 or more points: Cardinal Mooney 18. Chillicothe Unioto 15. Tipp City Tippecanoe 15. West Branch 12.
DIVISION III
- Cols. Africentric (22) 14-0 226
- Findlay Liberty-Benton 14-0 189
- Waynesville 13-0 151
- Ottawa-Glandorf 16-1 130
- Berlin Hiland 13-1 114
- Versailles (1) 11-3 78
- Doylestown Chippewa 13-1 73
- Castalia Margaretta 14-2 54
- Lynchburg-Clay 15-1 44
- Delta 13-1 41
Others receiving 12 or more points: Albany Alexander 25. Sardinia Eastern 17. Elyria Cath. 14. Newton Falls 13.
DIVISION IV
- Ft. Loramie (13) 14-1 208
- Minster (2) 15-1 179
- Cornerstone Christian (3) 14-1 149
- Fairfield Christian (1) 14-0 126
- New Madison Tri-Village (1) 15-1 112
- McDonald (2) 13-0 102
- Waterford 9-1 91
- Portsmouth Notre Dame (1) 14-0 73
- Western Reserve 16-1 58
- Ottoville 14-2 56
Others receiving 12 or more points: Stryker 14. Shadyside 14. Maplewood 13. Newark Cath. 12.
