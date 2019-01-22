Diane Fennig

Diane Fennig, 64, of Celina, passed away Sunday, January 20, 2019, at The Laurels of Shane Hill in Rockford, after battling pancreatic/liver cancer for 18 years.

She was born March 2, 1954, in Norfolk, Virginia, the daughter ofDallas Pierstorff, who preceded her in death, andKathryn “Kitty” Gengler Pierstorff, who survives in Celina. On September 27, 1986, she married Barry Fennig, who also survives.

Other survivors include three daughters, Kate (Bryan) Davis of Celina, Jessica Mullins of Rockford, and Megan (Chris) Brillhart of St. Augustine, Florida; a brother and sister, Rebekah Snead of St. Augustine, Florida, and Eric (Jodi) Pierstorff of Celina; five grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and three brothers- and sisters-in-law, Phil (Cheryl) Fennig, Tiara Roberts, and Larry (Susan) Fennig, all of Celina.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, January 26, at Mt. Carmel Church, with Pastor Mark Wakeland officiating. Burial will be in Buck Cemetery, near Celina.

Visitation is from 2-8 p.m. Friday, January 25, and an hour prior to services on Saturday at the church.

Preferred memorials: The American Cancer Society, Cancer Association of Mercer County, or Camp Otyokwah Church Camp in Butler.

Arrangements are by W.H. Dick & Sons-Hellwarth Funeral Home in Celina.

