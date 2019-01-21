County winter storm brings snow, winds, frigid temps

Blowing and drifting was the name of the game following the winter snowstorm that dropped an average of 6 inches on Van Wert County. photos by Dave Mosier and Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent

DAVE MOSIER/independent editor

Many Van Wert County residents are still digging out from a weekend snowstorm, while also dealing with frigid temperatures that have resulted in vehicles not starting and possible frostbite from too long exposure outside.

Monday’s temperature was a frigid 11 below zero at 6 a.m. today, according to the WERT/WKSD temperature gauge. VW independent

While County Emergency Management Director Rick McCoy said snowfall varied across the county, average snowfall was around 6 inches. That, coupled with high winds that gusted up to 40 miles per hour resulted in snowdrifts — especially in the rural areas of the county — of up to 2-3 feet in some areas.

While not the Blizzard of 1978, when a foot of snow and winds up to 60 mph left house-high drifts in many areas, the storm was the worst seen in the county in several years.

The area was also not as hard-hit as some other areas of the state, including the Columbus and Dayton area, where freezing rain mixed with snow created a number of related problems, including power outages.

Meanwhile, although the snow stopped Saturday evening, the county was then hit by arctic winds that caused temperatures to plunge into the minus numbers on Saturday night and Sunday.

A wind chill advisory from the National Weather Service called for temperatures of 12 degrees and winds of 20 mph during the day on Sunday, with wind chills down to 10 below zero.

Sunday night’s temperatures plummeted to 11 below zero (see photo), with a wind chill of 20 below zero overnight.

Those temperatures continued Monday with a high estimated at 8 above zero, with a wind chill of 5 below, and temperatures tonight down to 2 below zero, with a wind chill of minus 10 degrees.

Good news lies ahead, though, with high temperatures headed for a balmy 33 on Tuesday, although with a chance of snow, sleet, and rain also in the forecast for early evening on Tuesday. Tuesday night is projected to be a little warmer yet, with a low 34 degrees, although with winds gusting over 30 mph and rain forecast.

Wednesday’s high is projected to be 37 degrees, with rain likely, and a low of 22 that night.

But then another arctic blast is forecast for the area this coming weekend.

Thursday is expected to begin another decline into frigid temperatures, with a daytime high of 28 degrees, but a low of 11 degrees and a chance of snow that night.

Friday the high is projected at 16, with a low of 5 below zero that night, while Saturday’s high is forecast at 22 degrees, with a low of 10 that night. Sunday will continue the trend with a high of 16 and a low of 2 above zero.