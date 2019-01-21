City officials thanked for assistance

To the Editor:

The committee for organizing and conducting the Mini-March for Life last Friday is very grateful to the mayor’s office, the police department, and the parks department for their help in planning and managing this event.

Arica Wermer, Lt. (James) Haggerty, and Kyle Klinker were especially helpful. Your assistance and cooperation greatly facilitated this March.

God bless you,

Mini-March for Life Planning Committee

via email