Kathleen Margaret Davis

Kathleen Margaret Davis, 51, passed away peacefully on Friday, January 18, 2019, in Van Wert.

She was born December 20, 1967, in Olean, New York, the daughter of Andrew and Jean Burrow. She was a graduate of Archbishop Walsh High School (Olean) and Salem College (Salem, West Virginia). She married the love of her life, Thad, on May 19, 1991, in a Sunrise Service.

In 1996, after six years in various social service positions, Kathleen began her career at the Marsh Foundation in Van Wert, eventually becoming director of residential services. She devoted her life to caring for others, continually striving to raise the children of the world, along with her own. Spending time with her five children and husband was a constant source of enjoyment. She even developed a love for their dog, Cannon, and cat, Waldo.

Kathleen strived to show her faith and love to all she encountered: graciously tipping, offering a hug, or assisting a neighbor. All who ever met Kathleen experienced her never-ending beauty, grace, and compassion.

Kathleen is survived by her husband, Thad; five children and their spouses, Samuel (Amber) Hormell, Elizabeth (Matt) Saam, Rebecca (Chris) Howell, Thad Davis II, and Rachel Davis. Also surviving is her father, Andy; two sisters, Kara Cobb and Krista Somerton; and a brother, Kollin Burrow. She also has two grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Jean Burrow.

She has chosen to be cremated, with her ashes eventually being buried with her husband in a natural burial site.

For those wanting to celebrate the love seen in Kathleen’s life, a service, officiated by Jay Watts, will be held Saturday, January 26, in The Marsh Foundation’s Bagley Auditorium in Van Wert. The Sunset Service will begin at 5:30 p.m., with a reception to follow.

Condolences may be expressed by donations to local cancer organizations (American Brain Tumor Association is our favorite) or to a possible scholarship fund for Rachel Davis and Thad William Davis II, who are still in school. Flowers and/or Living Baskets are not encouraged.

Cremation arrangements were entrusted to Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory in Van Wert.

Condolences may be expressed at www.alspachgearhart.com.