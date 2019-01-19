County DJFS issues info on SNAP benefits

VW independent/submitted information

Due to the federal government shutdown, the Van Wert County Department of Job and Family Services noted that Ohio issued February food assistance payments to participants currently receiving SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Payments) benefits this past Wednesday (January 16).

The county DJFS noted, though, that SNAP participants will not receive benefit on their February load date, and should remember that their benefits loaded in January will have to last through February as well.

The DJFS notes it currently has no information on issuances for March, but will keep SNAP participants informed when information becomes available.