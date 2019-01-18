VW Optimists plan essay, oratory contests

VW independent/submitted information

The Optimist Club of Van Wert invites area students to enter its annual Essay and Oratorical contests, for the opportunity to win prize money and the possibility of earning thousands of dollars in scholarships.

Essay Contest

The Optimist Club Essay Contest encourages students to write about the topic, “When All the World’s Problems are Solved, is Optimism Still Necessary?” Optimist Club members will judge students’ essays and determine the winners of medallions and cash awards of $300 for first-place, $150 for second-place, and $50 for third-place. Winners of the local contest advance to the district contest to compete for a $2,500 college scholarship.

Essay contest applications are available now at Crestview, Lincolnview, and Van Wert middle and high schools, or may be obtained by contacting Diana Cearns at 419.238.1463. Deadline for entries is February 15. Applications and essays will be picked up from each school on this date. Home school students may mail completed essays to the address listed on the application by February 15.

Oratorical Contest

The Optimist Club Oratorical Contest is set for 2 p.m. Sunday, March 3, at Community Health Professionals, 1159 Westwood Drive in Van Wert. Students are asked to craft a four-to-five-minute speech addressing the topic, “Is There a Fine Line between Optimism and Reality?” Parents and immediate family are welcome to attend the contest and Optimist Club members will judge each speech.

Winners will receive medallions and cash awards of $300 for first-place, $200 for second-place, and $100 for third place. The top two local contestants will advance to zone, regional, district, and possibly international level competitions for the opportunity to win up to $22,500 in scholarships.

Oratorical contest applications are available now at area middle and high schools, or may be obtained by contacting Greg Yinger at 567.259.5277. Deadline for entries is February 25. Both contests are open to youths under the age of 19, as of October 1, 2018. There is no minimum age to enter, but both contests are generally appropriate for middle school and high school students.

Carrying the motto “Friend of Youth,” the Optimist Club of Van Wert conducts positive service projects in support of young people. To learn more about the club’s volunteer service opportunities, visit www.optimistvw.com or @OptimistVW on Facebook.