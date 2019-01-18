Shawnee pulls away from Van Wert

Van Wert independent sports

LIMA — Shawnee outscored Van Wert 22-10 in the fourth quarter and the Indians defeated the visiting Cougars 70-49 on Friday.

The Indians improved to 13-1 (4-0 WBL) while Van Wert fell to 5-7 (1-3 WBL).

The Cougars trailed 19-15 after one quarter, 33-27 at halftime and 48-39 at the end of three quarters.

Drew Bagley paced Van Wert with 15 points, including six in the final period. LeTrey Williams finished with 11 points, with nine of those coming in the first half. Nate Place finished with eight points.

Shawnee had three players finish in double figures. George Mangas led all scorers with 21, Sheridan O’Neal had 12 and Tyson Elwer tallied 11. In addition, Johnny Caprella and John Barker each scored nine.

Van Wert is scheduled to host Bryan today.