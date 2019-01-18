C’view Educator HOF inductions tonight

VW independent/submitted information

CONVOY — The sixth induction of members into the Crestview Educator Hall of Fame will occur this evening between the junior varsity and varsity boys’ basketball games with Ada.

Four Crestview educators who have made an indelible mark on their students and the Crestview community will be honored. The group includes Jon Amundson, Eloise Biro, LuVerne Mollenkopf, and Judy Wortman.

Crestview Local Schools has a revered history of educational excellence that dates back to before the consolidation of the three local schools of the Crestview district: Convoy, Union, and Wren. The communities combined fully in the fall of 1960 and a tradition of academic excellence, centered on outstanding teachers and administrators, has evolved.

The Crestview Educator Hall of Fame is a way to recognize the positive contributions made by teachers and educators in laying a foundation for the young people of our community from which to succeed. Nominations for future hall of fame classes can be made by completing an application which is available in the Crestview central office and on the school website.

Tonight’s junior varsity game starts at 6 p.m. and the induction ceremony will occur immediately at the conclusion of the JV game. All community members are invited to attend the ceremony and a reception honoring the sixth induction class of the Crestview Educator Hall of Fame to be held in the auditeria following the varsity game.