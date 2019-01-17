Tickets released for ‘The Sound of Music’

VW independent/submitted information

Good things just keep coming from the Niswonger Performing Arts Center of Northwest Ohio.

Releasing nearly a month ahead of schedule is The Sound of Music, which is coming to the Niswonger on Saturday, May 4, with two family-friendly showtimes at 2 and 7:30 p.m., presented by Jim and Mary Pope. Tickets are now on sale from $35.

Keslie Ward as Liesl and Chad P. Campbell as Rolf in a scene from the production of The Sound of Music coming to the Niswonger Performing Arts Center of Northwest Ohio. Photo by Matthew

Along with Presenting Sponsors and Jim and Mary Pope, the Niswonger invites families to experience Rodgers and Hammerstein’s The Sound of Musicbased upon the book by Howard Lindsay and Russel Crouse.

The beloved musical story of Maria and the von Trapp family will once again thrill audiences with its Tony-, Grammy-, and Academy Award–winning Best Score, including “My Favorite Things,” “Edelweiss”, and the title song, “The Sound of Music.”

The Sound of Musicenjoyed extraordinary success as a live television production when it aired on NBC in December 2013 and was seen by over 44 million people. The year 2015 marked the 50th anniversary of the film version, which continues to be the most successful movie musical in history.

“I waited for a moment when we could rediscover The Sound of Musicas it was originally created,” said Ted Chapin, president of the Rodgers & Hammerstein Organization. “Because of the enormous success of the film, few were aware that it started life as a hit Broadway show — and a very big hit at that!

“The artists behind this production embraced what the authors wrote, looked at it all through modern eyes, and, in so doing, found depth and resonance that has been recognized by critics and audiences across the country,” Chapin added. “It’s like visiting an old friend but finding yourself surprised as well. It’s also a reminder of why this show is such an evergreen.”

Supporting Sponsors for The Sound of Musicinclude Belna Petroleum, Jeffery-Mohr Family Dentistry, Van Wert Manor, and the Robideau family, the NPAC Family Sponsor. Season Sponsors include Chuck and Karen Koch, StateWide Ford Lincoln, and Van Wert Federal Savings Bank.

Tickets for The Sound of Musiccan be purchased through the Box Office from 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday through Friday, at 419.238.6722, and online any time from Saturday on at NPACVW.ORG.

The Niswonger Performing Arts Center is located at 10700 Ohio 118 on the south edge of Van Wert.