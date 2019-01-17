Hoops preview: Cougars, Lancers, Knights

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

Depending on the weather, Van Wert, Crestview and Lincolnview may or may not play two games each this weekend. While things could change, at least for now it appears Saturday’s games could be in jeopardy if the forecast of a winter storm is accurate.

Van Wert at Shawnee, vs. Bryan

Van Wert (5-6, 1-2 WBL) picked up a 69-61 win against state ranked and defending Division IV state champion Marion Local on Tuesday. On the schedule this weekend: games at Shawnee and Bryan, then a home game against Kalida on Tuesday.

The Cougars are averaging 53 points per game, while allowing 53.8 points per outing.

Shawnee (12-1, 3-0 WBL) is riding a 10 game winning streak. The only loss came at the hands of Division IV No. 1 St. Henry (59-54). The Indians are averaging 68.3 points per game and giving up 49.3 points per game.

When the two teams met last season, Van Wert recorded a 58-55 win.

Bryan is 8-5 and is scheduled to play at Wauseon on Friday. The Golden Bears are averaging 52 points per game and allowing 52.2 points per game, and the five losses have come to teams with a combined record of 61-7.

Van Wert defeated Bryan 64-40 last season.

Both games, along with Tuesday’s game against Kalida (8-4) are scheduled to air on WERT 1220AM/104.3FM.

Lincolnview vs. Allen East, vs. Antwerp

Lincolnview (7-5, 2-1 NWC) hasn’t won more than two consecutive games and hasn’t loss more than two straight games this season. The Lancers defeated Bluffton and Miller City last weekend and will try to add to the win column against Allen East and Antwerp.

Lincolnview is averaging 54 points per game and allowing 50.3 points per contest, and is 2-0 in overtime games this season.

Allen East (6-4, 1-2 NWC) is averaging 50.3 points per game and giving up 49.7 points per outing.

Lincolnview won last season’s game 83-52.

Antwerp is 7-3 and will host Ayersville tonight. The Archers currently average 57.3 points per game and allow 47.3 points per contest.

The Lancers topped Antwerp last season 56-30.

Saturday’s Lincolnview-Antwerp game is scheduled to air live on WKSD 99.7FM.

Crestview vs. Ada, vs. Minster at Flyin’ to the Hoop

Crestview (10-1, 2-1 NWC, No. 3 in Division IV) has won eight consecutive games and has held opponents to 40 points or less six times during that span.

The Knights are averaging 56.3 points per game while allowing just 39.2 points per game.

Ada (2-10, 1-1 NWC) started the season with seven straight losses. The two wins have come against Delphos Jefferson and Waynesfield-Goshen. The Bulldogs average 43.2 points per game and allow 54.8 points per contest.

Crestview defeated Ada 80-38 last season.

Minster (8-5) will play at Marion Local on Friday before meeting Crestview at 3 p.m. Sunday at Trent Arena. The Wildcats currently average 60.9 points per game and give up 48.7 points per outing. In four of Minster’s last five games, the Wildcats have given up exactly 47 points.

The Knights and Wildcats did not meet during the 2017-2018 season.