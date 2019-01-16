Coaches Corner: Linder and Williamson

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

Defense is the name of the game for the Lady Lancers and we’ll step just a bit out of our usual coverage area to offer some insight into the Wayne Trace Raiders, a team that’s off to a 10-2 start.

Accordingly, this week’s featured coaches are Wayne Trace boys’ basketball coach Jim Linder and Lincolnview girls’ basketball coach Dan Williamson.

Jim Linder

Wayne Trace’s only losses have come to a pair of Division II teams – Bryan and Van Wert. Some close games are among the 10 victories so far – two point wins over Columbus Grove and Paulding, a one point win over Antwerp and a three point victory over Arlington.

Jim Linder

“I think our kids have really taken our scouting reports out on the floor and executed them very well,” Linder said of his team’s success. “ We have played several different defenses against a variety of teams and we have found ways to win. I think that is a sign of a good team when you can win in different ways.”

The Raiders are outscoring their opponents by a 52.8 to 45.8 margin and three players are averaging double figures. Nate Gerber averages 13.1 points per game, followed by Jace Vining (10.5) and Reid Miller (10.4). Alex Reinhart chips in with 5.8 points per outing, while Trae Sinn (4.9) and Josiah Linder (4.3) are next. Gerber and Linder are the team’s top two rebounders, averaging 6.5 and 6.0 respectively.

“We are getting some great performance out of not only our starters but our bench players as well,” Linder said. “Good teams are nine or 10 deep and I feel we are getting that out of this group.”

While pleased with the results so far, Linder explained there are areas to focus on during the remainder of the season.

“Certainly each coach would always like to improve in certain areas and with us it’s defensive intensity,” the coach said. “Also we are always wanting our guys to communicate and talk to each other more. Those are a few things we can get better at.”

“What I like best about this team is their competitiveness and willingness to do what it takes to win, especially late in tight games,” Linder added. “We have been in at least six games that came down to the wire and we won five out of six of them.”

The Raiders will host Edgerton on Thursday and Fort Jennings on Saturday. Thursday’s game against the Bulldogs will air live on WKSD 99.7FM.

Dan Williamson

Lincolnview (5-9) has hung in there against a tough schedule that includes the likes of Ottoville, Spencerville, Wayne Trace, Minster and others, and defense has kept the Lady Lancers in most games.

Dan Williamson

“Our defense has definitely been a pleasant surprise up to this point in the season,” head coach Dan Williamson explained. “Our presses have been successful in allowing us to force turnovers as well as helping us score points on the offensive end.”

Williamson also said the Lady Lancers are a work in progress offensively, especially with the loss of the team’s leading scorer, Jordan Decker (10.1 points per game, torn ACL).

“I do like the improvements the girls have made in regards to our passing,” Williams said. “We are not where we need to be yet but our passes are starting to be made to the right spot at the right time which is a big reason why we have scored more points the last few games.”

“For the most part, we have been a good shooting team this season but the girls are working hard to be able to get shots in various different ways. Adia Welch has come on strong the last few games and is starting to become a very consistent scorer (5.9 ppg).”

Other leading scorers are Brianna Ebel (7.5 ppg), Annie Mendenhall (6.5 ppg), Lakin Brant (6.3 ppg) and Sierra Adams (5.0 ppg).

Brant is the team’s leading rebounder, and Williamson praised her for her senior leadership.

“Lakin’s leadership on the floor can’t be measured by a stat sheet,” Williamson said. “She is able to keep our whole team calm when under pressure and when a big play needs to be made she will definitely be involved somehow. She is a great on-ball defender but is even better on help side and is the best rebounding guard I’ve coached.”

The Lady Lancers will return to action tomorrow at Allen East.