Treece scores 31 in win over Marion Local

Van Wert independent sports

MARIA STEIN — Sophomore guard Owen Treece poured in 31 points to lead Van Wert past defending Division IV state champion Marion Local 69-61 in a rescheduled game played Monday night.

The Cougars improved to 5-6 overall while Marion Local (No. 5, Division IV) fell to 5-4.

Treece scored eight points in each of the first three quarters, including a pair of treys in each period. He hit two baskets and three of four foul shots in the fourth quarter.

Drew Bagley and Nate Place each scored 11, with seven of Bagley’s points coming in the fourth quarter on a triple and four free throws. Place scored six of his points in the opening quarter.

University of Findlay bound Nathan Bruns led Marion Local with 24 points, followed by Nick Tangeman’s 15 and Sam Huelsman’s 10.

The Cougars led 16-14 at the end of the first quarter, then outscored the Flyers 18-9 in the second quarter for a 34-23 halftime advantage. Van Wert’s lead was 47-39 after three quarters.

As a team, Van Wert finished the game 16 of 19 from the foul line, including 9 of 11 in the fourth quarter.

Van Wert will play at Western Buckeye League foe Shawnee on Friday then will host Bryan on Saturday.

Scoring summary

Marion Local 14 9 16 22 – 61

Van Wert 16 18 13 22 – 69

Marion Local: Nathan Bruns 8-5-24; Max Albers 1-0-3; Kyle Francis 1-0-3; Nick Tangeman 7-1-15; Sam Huelsman 4-0-10; Math Rethman 2-0-6

Van Wert: Owen Treece 10-5-31; Nate Place 3-5-11; LeTrey Williams 2-0-4; Blake Henry 2-2-6; Lawson Blackmore 3-0-6; Drew Bagley 3-4-11