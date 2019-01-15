Law Enforcement 1/15/19

Van Wert Police

January 13, 1:13 p.m. — Jacqueline N. Snyder, 44, of 116 South Ave., was arrested on warrant issued in Summit County Common Pleas Court while she was at Van Wert Health.

January 11, 7:25 p.m. — Ashley A. McKee, 35, of 7431 Monmouth Road, was cited for nonsupport of a dependent while in the 500 block of Woodland Avenue.

January 10, 9:42 a.m. — James B. Fuller, 39, of 501 Blaine St., was charged with domestic violence for an incident that occurred at his residence.

January 9, 3:30 p.m. — Haley R. Capetillo, 18, of 1133 W. Main St., Apt. 12, was cited for criminal damaging at an adjacent apartment.

January 9, 3:30 p.m. — Kegan B. Lawrence, 21, of 1133 W. Main St., Apt. 11, was cited for possession of marijuana paraphernalia as a result of an investigation into an altercation at her apartment.

January 8, 3:52 p.m. — Jason A. Crone, 45, of 614 State St., was cited for domestic violence and criminal damaging for an incident that occurred at his residence.

January 5, 10:05 p.m. — Ashley M. Blair, 19, of 652 N. Race St., was charged with possession of marijuana and driving without a valid operator’s license as a result of a traffic stop near the intersection of Sycamore and Tyler streets.

January 5, 7:06 a.m. — Dominga S. Diaz, 41, of Fisher, Indiana, was cited for domestic violence as a result of an incident that occurred at the Holiday Inn Express & Suites on Valam Drive.

January 1, 7:10 p.m. — Robert W. Sutton, 42, of 654 N. Race St., was charged with domestic violence as a result of an incident at his residence.

December 19, 2018, 3:28 a.m. — Thurman D. Daniels, 27, of 654 N. Washington St., was cited for possession of marijuana and marijuana paraphernalia as a result of a traffic stop in the 1000 block of South Shannon Street.